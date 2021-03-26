Amazingly Me Girls Empowerment Conference is Friday night in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Friday evening a hundred girls ages 8 to 18 will be celebrating women empowerment. The Amazingly Me Girls Empowerment Conference will be held at the Relics Event Center on West Battlefield.

Kaijuanda Sutton organized the conference seven years ago. Sutton wants girls and young women to look into the mirror and realize they’re worth it, strong and that their possibilities to succeed are endless.

Sutton started this event in 2014, hoping to make a difference by giving girls a chance to feel empowered, learn leadership skills, build friendships and have fun without feeling judged. The conference kicks off at 6 p.m. It will include guest speakers, entertainment, refreshments, vendors and much more.

The event is free. For more information on how to sign up you can find that here.

