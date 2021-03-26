AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for teenager abducted at bus stop in southeast Missouri
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert out of southeast Missouri.
Troopers say Kenniyah McCain, 15, was abducted from a bus stop in the area of South Sixth Street and Commercial in Charleston.
Investigators are searching for a black Chevy Tahoe with unknown license plate. Investigators believe two men are inside the vehicle.
Call 911 if you have any information on this case.
