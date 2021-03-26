Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for teenager abducted at bus stop in southeast Missouri

Kennyiah McCain, 15/Missouri Highway Patrol
Kennyiah McCain, 15/Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert out of southeast Missouri.

Troopers say Kenniyah McCain, 15, was abducted from a bus stop in the area of South Sixth Street and Commercial in Charleston.

Investigators are searching for a black Chevy Tahoe with unknown license plate. Investigators believe two men are inside the vehicle.

Call 911 if you have any information on this case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a death at the Welcome Inn Nightly and Extended Studios
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at extended stay motel in Springfield
Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
Laclede County man faces murder charge in death of his boss in November
Stabbing victim shows up at an apartment complex on Maplewood in Springfield, Mo.
One man stabbed after a fight on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
1 teenager killed, 2 other teenagers hurt in a crash involving a UTV near Winona, Mo.
Scattered storms that develop late Saturday could produce large hail in a few spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Improving weather before storms late Saturday

Latest News

Courtesy: Missouri House Communications
Missouri House committee votes down Medicaid expansion
Scattered storms that develop late Saturday could produce large hail in a few spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Improving weather before storms late Saturday
Improving weather before storms late Saturday
She wants females to stop looking in the mirror and thinking they’re not good enough, pretty...
Amazingly Me Girls Empowerment Conference is Friday night in Springfield