AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for teenager abducted at bus stop in southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert out of southeast Missouri.

Troopers say Kenniyah McCain, 15, was abducted from a bus stop in the area of South Sixth Street and Commercial in Charleston.

Investigators are searching for a black Chevy Tahoe with unknown license plate. Investigators believe two men are inside the vehicle.

Call 911 if you have any information on this case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.