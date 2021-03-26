Advertisement

Arkansas reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, active cases shrink

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Friday as the state’s active virus cases and hospitalizations continued to decline.

The Department of Health said the state’s total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last year now total 5,583. The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have recovered or died, decreased by 34 to 2,061. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by five to 176.

Overall, the state’s virus cases increased by 184 to 329,695 since the pandemic began.

About 26,000 additional coronavirus vaccine doses were administered, the department said. More than 1 million of 1.8 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far.

“The goal line is in sight, but this is not the time to slack off,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement released by his office. “We need to increase the percentage.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a death at the Welcome Inn Nightly and Extended Studios
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at extended stay motel in Springfield
Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night.
Police locate mother, daughter reported missing from Ozark, Mo.
Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
Laclede County man faces murder charge in death of his boss in November
Stabbing victim shows up at an apartment complex on Maplewood in Springfield, Mo.
One man stabbed after a fight on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
Large hail possible tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible Saturday

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Governor Parson extends state of emergency order regarding COVID-19
Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield theorized COVID-19 may have come from a Chinese lab.
Former CDC director thinks coronavirus originated in China lab
Fauci reacts to Redfield's COVID-lab comments
Fauci reacts to Redfield's COVID-lab comments
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids