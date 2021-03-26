Arkansas reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, active cases shrink

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Friday as the state’s active virus cases and hospitalizations continued to decline.

The Department of Health said the state’s total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last year now total 5,583. The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have recovered or died, decreased by 34 to 2,061. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by five to 176.

Overall, the state’s virus cases increased by 184 to 329,695 since the pandemic began.

About 26,000 additional coronavirus vaccine doses were administered, the department said. More than 1 million of 1.8 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far.

“The goal line is in sight, but this is not the time to slack off,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement released by his office. “We need to increase the percentage.”

