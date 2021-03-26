Businesses adapt after citywide boil water order in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Businesses are adapting after the city of West Plains, Mo. issued a citywide boil water order.

All of West Plains is without fresh tap water and it could be days before they can drink it again. The city’s water lost its disinfection for more than four hours Thursday.

Local grocery stores are seeing an out-pour of traffic, and the hot ticket item is none other than H2O.

”Lots of 25 packs of waters, lots of you know gallon waters, and refillable waters, they’re just wiping us out,” said Ramey Assistant Manager Tiffany Shockle.

Store employees said water has been going off the shelf almost endlessly. So much so they filled up carts with gallons of water to restock throughout the day.

Employees said the trend could continue.

”I foresee it to be until we are completely out of water,” Shockle said.

Until the boil order ends, customers say they will stock up so they are all set.

”Thought I’d better come to the store to get some water for drinking and for coffee and stuff in the morning and that way I don’t have to boil everything,” grocery shoppe Brent Lidgard said.

Keeping up with grocery store demand is not the only adjustment out there, some other businesses have also had to adapt.

”A few of the other restaurant owners went into a bit of a panic,” said Bootlegger’s BBQ owner Jessica Staack. “So I had to just shut the fountains down. I ran to the store, I started getting bottles of soda. We cut off all of our water.”

Fountains now replaced by bottles started creating a bit of a surplus.

”I unfortunately already made my orders for the week, so it’s costing me a little bit more,” Staack said.

Cooking also comes with a few setbacks.

”And it’s a little bit more labor intensive back in the kitchen,” she said. “We have to have pre-washed vegetables. We can’t watch any of that stuff ourselves.”

Fortunately dishes are no problem as long as the water is hot enough. And tables can still be cleaned with sanitizers. For now, everyone is just riding it all out.

”We’re just going to wait,” Staack said. “Hopefully it doesn’t last through the weekend, but I guess we don’t know yet, so.”

City leaders want residents to watch its Facebook page for updates. In the meantime, people should boil all tap water used for drinking or cooking.

