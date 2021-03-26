CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars steal unusual items from Greene County home
Investigators say the two men and woman kicked in the front door of a home near Wil Fischer Distributing.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are looking for three Greene County burglars. The victim’s security system captured video of the trio kicking open the front door.
The victim discovered the damage on March 4 when he came home from work. He found the front door to his apartment busted open. The surveillance video shows two men and a woman.
Greene County detectives describe the suspects as follows:
One heavy set man, wearing black gym shorts, black shirt, black beanie with visible tattoos on his face, neck and arms.
A second man, wearing a black mask, blue jeans and white hoodie.
A woman with black hair, blue jeans and a dark sweater.
Both men are seen on the video kicking the victim’s front door several times and eventually getting into the apartment. All three are also seen leaving the residence with the victim’s belongings.
The man in the white hoodie walks out with three small containers. The woman stole a vacuum cleaner, and a small sewing machine. They left in a white Ford Fusion with black wheels.
If you recognize the men and woman in the video or have any information on this burglary, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
