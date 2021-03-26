CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars steal unusual items from Greene County home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The two men and woman broke into a home near Wil Fischer Distributing Company in Greene County. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are looking for three Greene County burglars. The victim’s security system captured video of the trio kicking open the front door.

The crime happened in a neighborhood near Wil Fischer Distributing. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victim discovered the damage on March 4 when he came home from work. He found the front door to his apartment busted open. The surveillance video shows two men and a woman.

Greene County investigators say the two men and woman stole some bizarre items and left valuables behind. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives describe the suspects as follows:

One heavy set man, wearing black gym shorts, black shirt, black beanie with visible tattoos on his face, neck and arms.

The man has several tattoos and appears to have a black eye. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A second man, wearing a black mask, blue jeans and white hoodie.

The crime happened sometime between late February and March 4th. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A woman with black hair, blue jeans and a dark sweater.

Video shows the woman stealing a vacuum from the home. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Both men are seen on the video kicking the victim’s front door several times and eventually getting into the apartment. All three are also seen leaving the residence with the victim’s belongings.

Investigators say the group left behind a TV and other valuables. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The man in the white hoodie walks out with three small containers. The woman stole a vacuum cleaner, and a small sewing machine. They left in a white Ford Fusion with black wheels.

The group arrived and left the home in a white Ford Fusion with black spray-painted wheels. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the men and woman in the video or have any information on this burglary, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

