Crews demolish Springfield Fire Station 4 as city plans to rebuild

By Linda Simmons
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield currently has one less fire station than usual. Fire station 4 in northeast Springfield is being demolished. But it will soon be replaced.

There’s not much left of Springfield Fire station 4, as crews are tearing it down this week just off East Kearney. But the city plans to rebuild the fire station in the same spot.

The building near Kearney and Delaware was more than 60-years-old.

“Certainly, it’s done very well for us, and it’s time for it to be replaced with a new station,” says Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington.

Some neighbors question why the city is spending a total of $2.9 million to replace the station. Chief Pennington says the old building didn’t meet the needs of today’s fire trucks and firefighters, and was beyond its lifespan.

“Certainly the building was showing its age and we had a lot of challenges with maintaining the structure and some of the systems were way out of date,” Pennington says.

The department’s research shows the station is in the right place. But for now, the rescue and engine companies that were housed here have moved to other fire stations. The department has split Station 4′s area up between three other stations for now, stations 2, 3 and 5.

“You’ll see a little bit of an addition in the travel time,” Pennington says. “It’s not a lot of time, but it is a little time. Unfortunately, that’s what is required, given the fact that this is the exact location we need the new station to be in.”

Construction on the new building should begin in less than a month, and in less than two months, the department also hopes to see construction begin on a brand new Station 13 on West College Street.

“It’s an area of our community that we feel is under-served. It takes a little bit way too long for us to get where we need to get,” Pennington says.

But he is pleased to already see progress toward the new Station 4. “About this time next year, we should be back in the station and operating,” says Pennington.

Not long after the city is finished tearing down and rebuilding Station 4, they plan to do the same thing with Station 7 on East Sunshine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

