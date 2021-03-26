Defense attorney defends Nixa, Mo. lawmaker, doctor after additional federal fraud charges filed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A southwest Missouri lawmaker now faces more federal charges in a fraud scheme. The new indictment against Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa, follows her indictment for a separate fraud scheme

KY3 first reported on the indictments against Derges in February. The US Attorneys office says Degres lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs.

Derges faces a 23-count superseding indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, March 23. The superseding indictment replaces the original indictment returned on Feb. 1 and includes three new counts of COVID-19 fraud in addition to the original charges.

The superseding indictment was unsealed when Derges appeared in federal court for her arraignment.

Derges’s nonprofit Lift Up received nearly $300,000 in CARES Act funding for COVID-19 testing. Investigators say testing was already paid for by clients at Derges’ for-profit clinics.

The U.S. Attorneys office says Lift Up closed its doors at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 until June of 2020 and didn’t provide COVID-19 testing to any patients.

Derges’s defense attorney, Albert Watkins, says because Lift Up was closed, Derges had patients get their free healthcare at her for-profit clinic.

”The 501c3 could not have volunteers during the pandemic,” Watkins says. “They weren’t insured for it. They didn’t have the resources for it and the volunteers were not all willing to appear voluntarily.”

Investigators say Derges applied for more than $880,000 in CARES funding for Lift Up for coronavirus testing. Derges gave invoices of testing with her application claiming they were from Lift Up. However, the U.S. Attorney’s office says they were actually from her for-profit Ozark Valley Medical Clinic.

Watkins says Derges was transparent from the start.

”There is a written dialogue back and forth between my client and the commission confirming the collaborative efforts that were taken at great personal expense by my client by the not for profit that catered to the needs of the poor and the limited liability company that had a paid staff,” Watkins says.

Investigators say those tests were already paid for by the patients at the clinic. Watkins says these new charges impact more than just his client but the people Lift Up serves.

”Tens of thousands of southwest Missouri residents who otherwise would not have been able to garner healthcare,” Watkins says.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade released this statement on Derges today:

“With allegations of fraudulently securing federal coronavirus relief funds among the latest felony criminal charges filed against Republican state Rep. Tricia Derges, it further calls into question her fitness to serve in the legislature. But more immediately, it raises deep concerns about whether she should be casting votes that will determine how Missouri allocates its share of those relief funds. Given the situation, it would be appropriate for her to recuse herself from voting when the House debates the state budget next week.”

Watkins says Derges is committed to being a lawmaker.

“She has no intent, no plans and will not be resigning, stepping down or entertaining anything other than doing that which is necessary to continue to pursue her duty to her constituents,” Watkins says.

KY3 reached out to the Greene County Commissioners Office on these new charges and was told the office does not comment on pending legal matters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.