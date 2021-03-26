Don’t miss these “egg”cellent Easter events around the Ozarks this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the last year feeling like a continuous Lent because of the Coronavirus pandemic, this Easter season is offering hope.

Erika Gracely, the pastor of Asbury Methodist Church in Springfield, said, “We get to have everyone come together, celebrate the resurrection of Jesus through this fun activity.”

For the first time in a year, the doors at Asbury Church will open for services and an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“Kids can hunt until there are no more eggs left,” Gravely said.

Asbury Methodist has 1,000 eggs available for kids pre-K through-5th grade to hunt.

In Republic, a drive-thru Easter egg hunt will be offered this Saturday at 10 a.m. This event requires pre-registration. Spots are still available.

“We’ll have twenty thousand eggs out here,” Steffi Weaver, the recreation superintendent for the Republic Park Board, said.

Kids will make several stops along the drive through J. R. Martin Park in Republic. They will get four bags filled with four eggs each, and bags filled with toys, stickers, and temporary tattoos.

“Everything will already be pre-packaged. toys, candy, all of the eggs,” Weaver said.

You will be required to stay in your car while waving at the Easter bunny. You are encouraged to dress up in your Easter best.

“The fire department and police department will also be handing out treats as well,” Weaver said.

If you miss the hunts this weekend, no worries. Destiny Church in Republic has 40,000 eggs ready to go April 3 for their in-person event. They have two locations for the Easter egg hunts, one at their Republic Campus and the other in Marshfield.

“Food, hamburgers, hot dogs, everyone who will be serving that will be in gloves, we have hand sanitizing stations,” Jason Iles, the Executive Pastor for Destiny Church, said.

If you attend the Republic location, park at the Republic Middle School. There will be shuttles available to take you to the lacrosse fields where the hunt will be held, or the church. In the parking lot of the church, inflatable obstacle courses will be set up with limited spacing to encourage social distancing. Vendors with food and games will also be present.

The hunt begins at 10 a.m.

The Easter egg hunts offer a perfect chance to gather, 6-feet-apart, after an isolating year

“People are ready to take those steps towards being normal again. Being safe. I think this is a perfect opportunity not only for Destiny Church but for other churches or organizations to re-engage the community,” Pastor Iles said.

Easter Egg Hunts Saturday, March 27:

Republic Easter Egg Hunt

Event Time: 10:00 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:00 AM, and 11:30 AM

Event Registration: Pre-Registration Required

Event Fee: $5 Per Vehicle

Event Location: J.R. Martin Park, Republic

Asbury United Methodist Church Egg hunt

Event Time: 10:00 AM to Noon

Event Fee: $5 Per Vehicle

Event Location: Asbury United Methodist Church, 1500 S Campbell, Springfield

Easter Egg-Stravaganza- Ozark

Event Time: 10:15AM, pictures with Easter Bunny begin at 9:45AM.

Event Location: 1530 W. Jackson St, Ozark. Located at the nature trails behind the OC

Rutledge Wilson Drive-Thru Easter Egg hunt

Event Time: 10AM to 2PM

Easter Events Saturday, April 3rd

Destiny Church Egg Hunt

Event Locations: 526 E Harrison St, Republic, MO. Park at the Middle School.

Marshfield location: 110 Commercial St. Behind the Marshfield Community Center

Event Time: 10AM to Noon

National Heights Baptist Church

3050 N. National.

April 3rd 10AM-1PM Drive-thru. Register 417-833-4111.

