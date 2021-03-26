Advertisement

FBI offers new reward for national treasures stolen from Truman Presidential Library in 1978

(WOWT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KY3) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is renewing an investigation into a Missouri crime that happened in 1978.

It involves two swords and two daggers in a display case, gifts from from the Shah of Iran and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. They were given to President Harry S. Truman and displayed at the Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri for several years.

In March 1978, two suspects broke into the library, smashed the glass and grabbed several items inside. The value of the case in 1978 was up to a million dollars. The swords and daggers are worth up to $4 million in today’s currency.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the FBI Kansas City office at 816-512-8200 or submit a tip HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a death at the Welcome Inn Nightly and Extended Studios
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at extended stay motel in Springfield
Police investigating sexual assault at a parking lot at Missouri State University
Police investigating sexual assault at a parking lot at Missouri State University
Temperatures should recover nicely Friday to the mid 60's.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Fantastic Friday
But the amount of arrests between Penker and Gonzalez does. 30 arrests between the two.
Two arrested in car theft sheds light on bigger issue in Missouri
Jeremy Brown/Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools names next principal of Central High School

Latest News

Temperatures should recover nicely Friday to the mid 60's.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Fantastic Friday
Viewers give $4,500 to help with moving dilemma.
On Your Side Update: Viewers give $4,500 to veteran’s family after moving dilemma
City of West Plains, Mo. issues boil water order; could last days
Boil order issued in West Plains
Boil order issued in West Plains