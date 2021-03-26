FBI offers new reward for national treasures stolen from Truman Presidential Library in 1978

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KY3) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is renewing an investigation into a Missouri crime that happened in 1978.

It involves two swords and two daggers in a display case, gifts from from the Shah of Iran and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. They were given to President Harry S. Truman and displayed at the Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri for several years.

In March 1978, two suspects broke into the library, smashed the glass and grabbed several items inside. The value of the case in 1978 was up to a million dollars. The swords and daggers are worth up to $4 million in today’s currency.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the FBI Kansas City office at 816-512-8200 or submit a tip HERE.

