FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible this afternoon

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

The threat for strong and even a few severe storms exists in the southeastern region of the Missouri Ozarks. The threat for stronger storms exists mainly east of hwy-65 where the areas are in a slight risk for severe weather. Isolated strong storms capable of producing large hail will form off a cold front as it moves through the after.

A few strong storms possible today (KYTV)

Expect storms after 4pm. Some gusty winds are possible in advance of the cold front. Have the KY3 Weather App on hand. While not everyone will see rain or strong storms, you don’t want to be caught outside when they move through.

Once the front passes through we’ll have calmer weather for the next few days.

Temperatures this afternoon will warm a lot ahead of the cold front. Southerly winds are bringing up warmer air and we’ll have clear skies and dry conditions for most of the afternoon. The temperature will reach the middle and upper 70s. This warm air will help destabilize the atmosphere for the storms later. The front moving through will provide the lift for these storms.

Warm this afternoon ahead of the storms (KYTV)

Tonight expect showers and thunderstorms for areas south of I-44. Storms won’t clear out until early tomorrow morning. Behind the cold front, we have a nice day in store for us Sunday. A touch cooler with temperatures in the 60s and breezy.

Monday and Tuesday we sit in the mid-60s to 70 degrees. Tuesday a cold front moves in late in the day. This front will bring showers on Wednesday. At this point just looking like plain rain as instability is low with this system. It will cool our temperatures briefly by mid-week.

Another warm-up is in store by next weekend.