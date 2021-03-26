Millions of dollars distributed to college students in Springfield as part of recent economic relief package

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As part of the most recent COVID-19 Stimulus package, colleges were able to put a little extra cash in their students’ hands. Colleges in Springfield distributed millions of dollars to students for some assistance through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

“It has taken a load off my plate. I already have a lot going on with classes and working so not having to worry about the cost and paying to Drury and getting that taken care of and being able to focus on saving up for vet school and the transition I’ll make this fall Just really put my mind at ease and able to focus on my classes,” said Drury University Senior Kayle Welch

Rachel Arena works two part-time jobs as she finishes her senior year at Drury. She tells me this assistance has been a huge relief.

“As soon as it went into my bank account and I saw it I paid my rent right away”

Eligible Drury students received $385-$1,000 based on enrollment and financial need.

Ozarks Technical College student Eryne Wilson says she hasn’t been able to work during the pandemic

“It really helps, especially because I have type one diabetes,” said Wilson

Which makes her more at risk of contracting the virus. She plans to use the money to pay rent and bills.

“I am insanely grateful for the amount of money that they have given. I didn’t expect it really and then I got an email in my OTC account the other day and they were like, we’re giving out this relief fund and I was like holy cow! It definitely to a huge weight off my shoulders.” said Wilson

OTC students who are eligible to receive Pell Grants will receive $465. All other students will receive $400. The money is a federal grant. Unlike student loans, this doesn’t have to be paid back. Students can use the cash to cover expenses such as rent, food, transportation, childcare, or school-related costs.

“It’s actually going to mean a lot, I mean, books in college are really expensive and I do have some dues on my account so I think the COVID relief will go straight to that and maybe other classes next semester.” Said OTC Student Jessica Heslin

“It’s absolutely making a difference for our students. It gives them the opportunity to focus on their studies and not have to be so concerned with how am I going to buy food, how am I going to pay my rent, where are those funds coming from.” Said Drury Financial Aid Director Beckey Ahrens.

Ozarks Technical Community College received $3.4M for student relief, Drury $1.2M, and Evangel $925,362.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

