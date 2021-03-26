Advertisement

Northwest Arkansas firefighter on leave, charged for assaulting man

Fire
Fire(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas firefighter has been placed on leave following his arrest for allegedly assaulting an Asian American man.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Benjamin Snodgrass, a Bentonville firefighter for 14 years, was charged with misdemeanor battery and public intoxication. He was arrested March 13 outside the Oaklawn casino in Hot Springs and taken to Garland County jail.

According to the affidavit, Snodgrass says he confronted the man “for not being American.” Snodgrass was released on a $1,500 bond and has pleaded innocent to the charges. His trial is scheduled for May 6 in Garland County District Court.

