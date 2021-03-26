On Your Side: You might have money and not know it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As you start spring cleaning, it’s a good time to check your name in the Unclaimed Property Database.

The process is simple. Go to www.ShowMeMoney.com Search unclaimed property and plug in your name. It’s recommended to this at least once a year. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says amounts vary.

“We had a one million dollar return this month. We’ve written checks for a penny,” he said.

Those large amounts are typically a life insurance policy. The average Missourian is usually tied to about $300 of unclaimed property in their lifetime.

It’s not just money. This office gets items too. About 1,000 safe deposit boxes each year. Jewelry, coins, baseball cards you name it.

Consumer beware, you might get a letter in the mail about unclaimed property that’s not from the government.

“They are probably going to charge you money to assist in the return,” said Fitzpatrick.

Also, to get your property requires giving some personal info.

So when will you get your stuff or money? It depends on the claim. It could take a few days or a few weeks.

