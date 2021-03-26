Advertisement

On Your Side: You might have money and not know it

Check the unclaimed property database
Check the unclaimed property database(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As you start spring cleaning, it’s a good time to check your name in the Unclaimed Property Database.

The process is simple. Go to www.ShowMeMoney.com Search unclaimed property and plug in your name. It’s recommended to this at least once a year. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says amounts vary.

“We had a one million dollar return this month. We’ve written checks for a penny,” he said.

Those large amounts are typically a life insurance policy. The average Missourian is usually tied to about $300 of unclaimed property in their lifetime.

It’s not just money. This office gets items too. About 1,000 safe deposit boxes each year. Jewelry, coins, baseball cards you name it.

Consumer beware, you might get a letter in the mail about unclaimed property that’s not from the government.

“They are probably going to charge you money to assist in the return,” said Fitzpatrick.

Also, to get your property requires giving some personal info.

So when will you get your stuff or money? It depends on the claim. It could take a few days or a few weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a death at the Welcome Inn Nightly and Extended Studios
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at extended stay motel in Springfield
Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night.
Police locate mother, daughter reported missing from Ozark, Mo.
Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
Laclede County man faces murder charge in death of his boss in November
Stabbing victim shows up at an apartment complex on Maplewood in Springfield, Mo.
One man stabbed after a fight on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
1 teenager killed, 2 other teenagers hurt in a crash involving a UTV near Winona, Mo.

Latest News

Don’t miss these “egg”cellent Easter events around the Ozarks this weekend
Don’t miss these “egg”cellent Easter events around the Ozarks this weekend
Judge sentences Springfield woman for heroin conspiracy
Large hail possible tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible Saturday
Egg hunts this weekend
Don’t miss these “egg”cellent Easter events around the Ozarks this weekend