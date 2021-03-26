Greene County prosecutor charges man wanted in deadly shooting inside Springfield motel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for the shooting death of a man inside an extended stay motel in east Springfield Tuesday morning.

Matthew Borg, 32, of Springfield faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a firearm. Dylan A. Hill, 26, died in the shooting.

Officers responded to the Welcome Inn at 3550 East Evergreen near U.S. 65 shortly after midnight. Officers found Hill dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This marks the fifth homicide investigated by the Springfield Police Department in 2021.

