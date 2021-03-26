Rep. Vicky Hartzler highlights economic hardships during visit at Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Although many people have returned to work following the the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still plenty of families in the Ozarks struggling with food insecurity.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler toured the facilities at Ozarks Food Harvest Friday. She met with National Guard members, volunteers and Ozarks Food Harvest employees working to distribute meals to those in need.

Hartzler says she’s grateful to everyone at the food pantry helping to feed the hungry.

“There’s still a lot of individuals who aren’t able to return full time to work or they’re in the retail sector or some of the other sectors just haven’t recovered yet so they need that additional help,” said Rep. Hartzler.

Hartzler presented the service members with a challenge coin to let them know what the efforts mean to the congresswoman and her constituents.

