Springfield’s Convoy of Hope responds to tornado-devastated Alabama, Georgia

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services team deployed to Alabama in response to a series of tornadoes that struck the area Thursday and early Friday.

A local Convoy of Hope team stationed in Macon, Ga. is on its way with one truckload of disaster relief supplies to provide immediate relief to survivors. At least two tractor-trailer loads of disaster relief supplies are also en route from the World Distribution Center in Springfield to help those impacted by the storms.

Convoy of Hope will set up distribution points to help individuals and families who have been affected. Items like water, tarps, cleanup supplies and more will be distributed.

Several tornadoes devastated communities around the Birmingham and Atlanta areas on Thursday.

To follow Convoy of Hope’s response, visit convoyofhope.org and follow Convoy of Hope on social media.

