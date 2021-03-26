Advertisement

Stone County, Mo. residents can text 911 in emergency situations

Galena Resident, Mariana Martin works in Branson West and says she feels safer knowing this is now an option.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Branson West, Mo. (KY3) - Galena, Mo., Mariana Martin works in Branson West and says she feels safer knowing texting 911 is a new option.

”I think that’s 100% amazing because some businesses when you’re caught in a situation you can’t just pull your phone out and dial it because it makes it very obvious,” Martin said.

Martin says while working at the Christian Associates Thrift Store, she has come across many scary situations.

”I’ve been in a situation where someone has tried to drag me outside and I had no way of just telling someone or grabbing my phone or anything because the person would have just freaked out,” Martin said.

But she said if something like that ever happened again she could text emergency services without anyone knowing.

”That would be real great because when I sit there I keep my phone on the desk and I can just type 911 really quick,” Martin said.

Katie Stewart of Reeds Spring said she also thinks it will be very convenient for a lot of people.

”A lot of my older friends their voices are faint they have lost a lot of the volume in their voices and so it would be difficult to hear them even on the phone it’s hard to listen to them,” Stewart said.

Stone County Emergency Services Executive Director Keith Kinnard says since the text option became available it’s already been successful.

”In situations when they needed to notify law enforcement without letting the perpetrator know they were doing so,” Kinnard said.

Kinnard said it has also helped emergency services better serve those with disabilities.

”When we talk about our response time for our deaf community you know basically the TDY machines and things of that nature those are home based right they’re not mobile they have to use a relay system if they wanted help, well now they can go direct from their phone to 911,” Kinnard said.

He said it’s also good for people who don’t get good enough cell service to call, but can still send texts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

