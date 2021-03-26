Advertisement

Upcoming SPS superintendent Grenita Lathan answers parents’ questions, explains her visions

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools District has a new leader. Dr. Grenita Lathan will be taking over as superintendent in July.

Dr. Lathan is currently interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District. She’ll take over John Jungmann, who is retiring in July.

On Thursday, Dr. Lathan held a virtual Q-and-A with parents, school leaders and others.

She wants to continue a program from Texas that gets more kids into college.

“We encourage our graduate students, that graduate, to move over the University of Houston. Though in Springfield, it would be Missouri State, and they’ll pay the tuition, so there’s a partnership and a grant between the university and the school district, and the tuition is paid for those students for their four years of college. Then, they basically come back and repay that by actually working back in the district,” Dr. Lathan explained.

Other priorities for Dr. Lathan including improving diversity in classrooms and getting more diplomas in the hands of seniors.

She looks forward to taking over following an academic year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Academically the pandemic has taught us that we do need to enhance virtual offerings, enhance students being able to cross campuses to receive services,” said Dr. Lathan. “There are some ideas around ensuring that students on one particular campus have access to something at another campus if that’s their choice because it will improve graduation outcomes and student outcomes.”

Dr. Lathan will answer more questions during a Facebook live at 6 p.m. next Wednesday.

