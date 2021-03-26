VACCINE DISTRIBUTION: Next tier for COVID-19 vaccines begins next week in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines to essential workers in Phase 2 beginning Monday, March 29. Eligible individuals can now schedule appointments for the health department’s next vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 31.

This phase of eligibility will allow many in industries that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive vaccine, including those who have frequent close contact with the public due to their roles. The activation of Phase 2 will allow for an equitable recovery and take us one step closer to lifting restrictions and returning to a sense of normalcy.

Using Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination priority phase definitions, health leaders determined Phase 2 includes workers in the following workplaces:

Banks, credit unions, insurance agencies, and other financial services

Construction

Event venues and other entertainment and public assembly establishments

Higher education

Hotels, motels, and other lodging

Libraries

Manufacturing

Personal care services

Restaurants and bars

Retail

Phase 2 also includes individuals experiencing homelessness and disproportionately affected populations.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, eligible individuals should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Those who have already registered should have received an email with their patient ID and can call the State of Missouri hotline at 877-435-8411 if they are unable to locate it.

An appointment can then be made for one of the multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled by visiting health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine. Individuals who do not have access to the internet, or who need assistance completing the Missouri Vaccine Navigator or scheduling an appointment can call our call center Monday-Friday, 8 am to 5 pm at 417-874-1211.

Employers or organizations who would like more information on COVID-19 vaccination options and resources for their employees or individuals can complete this form: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/vaccineessential

Individuals interested in staying up to date have several options:

Sign up for regular email, text messages and automated phone calls at health.springfieldmo.gov/FinishStrong . There you can also sign a pledge to keep up prevention efforts.

Visit health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine for information on vaccine safety and availability, as well as Frequently Asked Questions.

Sign up for brief text message updates or automated phone calls by reaching out to our call center Monday-Friday, 8 am to 5 pm at 417-874-1211.

Sign up to receive our news releases by using the Notify Me tool on our website.

Follow the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s social media accounts at facebook.com/SGCHD and twitter.com/SGCHD

