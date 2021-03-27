City of West Plains, Mo. lifts boil water order
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of West Plains, Mo. lifted its boil water order on Saturday.
City leaders issued the order Thursday. The water supply lost its disinfection for a period of more than four hours.
Crews fixed the issue. It took two days to test samples of the water to ensure its quality.
