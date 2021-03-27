Drury’s late comeback falls short against Lubbock Christian in D-II women’s title game

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (KY3) - Drury couldn’t overcome a hot first-quarter of shooting by Lubbock Christian, as the Lady Panthers fell in the NCAA Division II National Championship, 69-59. The title is Lubbock Christian’s third in six years.

Lubbock Christian (23-0) shot 6-for-10 from three-point range in the first quarter to build a 22-12 lead after one. Drury (24-2) went 0-for-2 from deep in that same first frame.

In the second quarter, Lubbock Christian cooled off a bit which allowed Drury to climb within six points several times, but the Lady Panthers couldn’t get any closer than that. Drury trailed 32-24 at the half

In the third quarter, Lubbock Christian kept Drury at arm’s length and expanded out its lead on the Lady Panthers to 51-38 enter the fourth quarter.

Drury got down by as many as 21 (60-39) with 6:26 left in the game, but the Lady Panthers brought it back within four points at 63-59 with 57 seconds left in the game. Lubbock Christian would close the game on a 6-0 run, all on free throws, to go on and win the game 69-59.

Lubbock Christian out-rebounded Drury 36-26 in the game. The three-point shooting evened out with Lubbock Christian finishing 8-for-17 from three and Drury going 6-for-17.

