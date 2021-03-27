Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for counties in the southeast portion of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts through 9 p.m. Saturday. It includes these counties:

  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The primary threat is damaging hail up to around the size of quarters or slightly larger. Some wind damage is also possible with potential gusts up to 60 miles-per-hour. The tornado risk is very low, but not zero.

The wintry precipitation will spread across this area Wednesday. Expect freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet and light snow. Conditions make travel hazardous.

Stay ahead of winter weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download it in the Apple Store. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download it in the Google Play Store too. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night.
Police locate mother, daughter reported missing from Ozark, Mo.
A few strong storms this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few strong storms possible this evening
Kennyiah McCain, 15/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missouri Highway Patrol locates teenager abducted at bus stop in southeast Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Governor Parson extends state of emergency order regarding COVID-19
Evangel University retires Crusader mascot

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 350 new cases; Arkansas adds 150+ cases
A few strong storms this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few strong storms possible this evening
COVID-19 Vaccination
Phase 2 COVID-19 eligibility includes higher education; Springfield university professors, students excited
The riot was the latest disturbance over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and...
St. Louis jail guard, 2 inmates charged in assault inside jail