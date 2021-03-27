FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for counties in the southeast portion of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts through 9 p.m. Saturday. It includes these counties:

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The primary threat is damaging hail up to around the size of quarters or slightly larger. Some wind damage is also possible with potential gusts up to 60 miles-per-hour. The tornado risk is very low, but not zero.

The wintry precipitation will spread across this area Wednesday. Expect freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet and light snow. Conditions make travel hazardous.

