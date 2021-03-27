Advertisement

Newly reported Arkansas virus cases, active cases decline

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine...
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distributions during a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Responding to concerns from state officials, the U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday, March 17, 2021 that states can cut taxes without penalty under a new federal pandemic relief law — so long as they use their own funds to do so. Gov. Hutchinson said formal guidance from the Treasury Department will be critical in determining how much flexibility exists for states. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, file)(Andrew Demillo | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas and the number of active cases on Saturday continued a recent decline, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The department reported 165 new cases, down from 184 on Friday, and the rolling average of new daily cases during the past two weeks has fallen by by 107.3, or 34.6%, from 310.4 per day to 203.1, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There are a reported 2,032 active cases, according to the department, down from 2,061 on Friday.

Active cases are those that do not include people who have recovered or died as a result of the virus.

There are a reported 5,590 deaths due to the virus, seven more than Friday, according to the health department. The rolling average of daily deaths in the state declined from 22 to 7.7 per day, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night.
Police locate mother, daughter reported missing from Ozark, Mo.
A few strong storms this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few strong storms possible this evening
Kennyiah McCain, 15/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missouri Highway Patrol locates teenager abducted at bus stop in southeast Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Governor Parson extends state of emergency order regarding COVID-19
Evangel University retires Crusader mascot

Latest News

Roberta and Francis Doiran, married for 72 years, were reunited after they were both fully...
Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation
COVID cases, deaths drops among seniors
The president says there are plans to more rapidly acquire enough vaccines to vaccinate every...
Britain says COVID variant booster ready by September
The United States is inching closer to the White House vaccination goal.
US breaks vaccination record, vax tested on kids