Phase 2 COVID-19 eligibility includes higher education; Springfield university professors, students excited

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eligibility for phase two of the COVID-19 vaccine begins Monday, which allows about 880,000 Missourians to get the vaccine.

This tier targets those the state deems essential to economic recovery, including people who work for colleges and universities. Drury University architecture professor, Traci Sooter, says most of the staff at the university are excited to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and plan to get vaccinated.

”I think having the vaccine will just be stress down for all of us,” Sooter says.

Sooter says this will make faculty and students feel safer while in class and on campus.

“We’re like those folks working with the public,” Sooter says. “We’re working with a lot of other human beings one-on-one every single day. We do this whole hands-on real world experience at Drury and to do that, you have to deliver that in-person.”

Missouri State University junior Caleb Alexander says with staff being eligible to get the vaccine starting on Monday, he’s hoping by next year people can go back to in-person learning.

“It’ll definitely make me feel better knowing that everyone’s comfortable, including my professors, so I really look forward to that,” Alexander says.

Alexander says this semester most of his classes started off as a mix of in-person and virtual classes but as professors came into close contact with someone who had the coronavirus, it turned all of his classes virtual. He hopes his senior year on campus will feel more normal.

“I feel like I and many other students learn my best and our best in-person, free from distractions and the normalcy of just sitting at home all day at your computer,” Alexander says.

Drury University has a self-reported online dashboard of students and staff who have been vaccinated. Currently, 3% of the entire campus has been vaccinated, including students and staff. The dashboard reports that 14% of faculty are fully vaccinated and 29% are partially vaccinated. It reads 3% of staff have been fully vaccinated and 14% have been partially vaccinated. For students, 2% are fully vaccinated and 6% are partially vaccinated.

Missouri State’s online dashboard reports 5,032 doses of the vaccine have been administered on campus since January 19.

