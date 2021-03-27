Police investigate motorcycle crash in south Springfield
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in south Springfield.
Officers responded to the crash Friday around 8 p.m. near Battlefield and Delaware near the Battlefield Mall.
Police say the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound when the bike hit a car turning into a parking lot. The crash left the rider trapped underneath the car for a time.
The motorcyclist was conscious and alert.
