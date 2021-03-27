Richland, Mo. pharmacy struggles to get vaccines, says it could be common trend in rural areas

RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - One independently owned pharmacy in Richland said it has struggled to get COVID-19 vaccines from the state for the last several weeks, but is now able to get them after multiple attempts.

“We had a lot of hoops to jump through,” York’s Pharmacy owner Olivia York said on Friday. “A lot of I’s to dot and a lot of T’s to cross.”

Getting the state to ship vials of COVID-19 vaccine is a labor intensive task not exclusive to York’s Pharmacy.

”We had to send a lot of pictures of our facility, our freezers, things like that,” York said. “It was very labor intensive, especially considering we were not new into vaccinating. So it surprised us.”

Time consuming to say the least. And after all that, York’s Pharmacy was approved to give the shots but had not been allowed to receive any. The pharmacy got an email almost weekly saying it was not quite yet eligible.

”Thank you for submitting your order request and at this time you’re not being allocated any vaccine,” York read. “That was the only explanation we’ve had for weeks.”

While some clinics took place in the area, no shots for the only pharmacy in 23 miles seemed like an issue.

”It’s still not covering the demand, because they’re the only ones in our area that are receiving it,” York said. “We get numerous calls a day to put them on a wait list. I refuse to put them on a wait list if I didn’t even know I was gonna receive vaccine.”

But on Friday the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said they are going to get York’s Pharmacy worked into the pharmacy program with the help of the Missouri Pharmacy Association. This was something York said she did not know about.

York said if it took her pharmacy a while to figure out this extra step, she said there might be other rural Missouri pharmacies stuck in a similar situation, unaware of that extra step.

”Our advice is to reach out to MPA because apparently the Missouri Pharmacy Association can get some things done that we didn’t even know was possible,” she said.

DHSS also clarified a concern among York and a few other rural pharmacies. While dentists and veterinarians are now able to give the shots, they are are not eligible to receive any. They cannot order doses, meaning pharmacies will not get snubbed any doses, the department said.

In just a few weeks the pharmacy will now receive its first shipment of vaccines, ready to protect customers from COVID-19.

Missouri’s Phase 2 starts on Monday, opening up vaccines to groups like manufacturers, bankers, and the homeless.

