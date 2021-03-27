Advertisement

St. Louis jail guard, 2 inmates charged in assault inside jail

The riot was the latest disturbance over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that have limited visits and stalled court proceedings.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Court records say an officer at a St. Louis jail that has been the scene of recent riot and other unrest opened a cell door for two inmates who beat up another inmate.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the guard, 38-year-old Demeria Thomas, and the inmates, 39-year-old Antonio Holt, and 39-year-old Kevin Moore, were each charged Friday with one felony count of third-degree assault.

The inmates had been jailed on robbery charges. Surveillance video showed Holt and Moore speaking with Thomas before Holt walked toward the victim’s cell at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Thomas then pressed a button that opened the door.

