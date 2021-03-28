Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny & cooler today

Fire weather conditions for counties out west Monday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Thankfully the severe weather stayed south of the Ozarks last night and all we saw were a few showers and thunderstorms. However, because we are even drier now, there is elevated fire weather conditions for tomorrow. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for our extreme western counties until 9pm Monday. Dry conditions and gusty winds will make for fire weather conditions.

Fire weather conditions Monday
Fire weather conditions Monday(KYTV)

Today we’ll have sunny skies and temperatures sitting a touch cooler. Yesterday’s cold front will bring us to the mid and upper-60s for the high temperatures this afternoon. Winds will come from the NW, which is our cool breeze, at about 10-15mph. Tonight staying clear. Don’t forget to view the full moon this evening. With clear sky conditions, the Worm Moon will be quite the sight! The moon will appear brightest just after it rises around 7:40pm.

Temps cooler because of a cold front
Temps cooler because of a cold front(KYTV)

Overnight temperatures in the Ozark’s will dip to the 40s and the winds will start to come back down.

Winds pick up tomorrow and temperatures are back in the upper 60s with sunny skies.

Turning windy Monday
Turning windy Monday(KYTV)

We’re staying dry for most of this week. Watch for another cold front to move in Tuesday. As the timing of the front looks to be earlier on Tuesday I have lowered the high temperatures to the 60s. Rain will greet us late in the evening and continue through early Wednesday morning. Accumulations just around a tenth of an inch.

Wednesday is April 1st, or April Fools Day. The weather will prank us a little bit in that we’ll have cooler temperatures with sunny skies.

May see a shower or two next Saturday morning but precipitation chances overall are low. Next Sunday is Easter and it looks to be dry and warm!

Dry for most of the week
Dry for most of the week(KYTV)

