Galena, Mo. residents will decide city sales tax to fund police in April

Galena, Mo. (KY3) - Galena, Mo. resident Christina Harris says she doesn’t mind paying extra for a city sales tax if it means law enforcement will be better supported.

“We need them and I know there’s not many so if we can get the funding to hire more officers that would be fantastic,” Harris said.

Harris says she plans to vote yes on April 6.

”Anything to help first responders in our area, I mean especially today they need to know that their community stands behind them and supports them,” Harris said.

A 1% sales tax increase is on the ballot.

This will replace the personal property tax paid to the city.

Galena Police Officer Michael Cupp says if it passes, the department will have more resources.

”Better equipment, have staff here, have officers here more hours in the day currently I’m here part time we’re hoping to cover more coverage for the city of Galena,” Cupp said.

Officer Cupp tells KY3 right now he is the only officer at the police department and with additional officers response times would improve.

”When I’m not here the county picks up my calls which is great but you know they may have a response time that may be 30 or 45 minutes in the city of Galena depending on where they are,” Cupp said.

While many say they support the city sales tax to fund law enforcement, one woman says she is hesitant to vote yes.

”I just don’t feel they use the money for what the intended purposes are, I mean they talk a good talk but the money never goes for what it’s supposed to,” Galena resident Janice Howard said.

