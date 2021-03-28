Missouri Department of Conservation announces its bear hunting season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation announced the first black bear hunting season for Missouri.

The season starts on October 18.

The approved regulations for this hunt limits bear hunting to only Missouri residents and specific ares. Conservation agents will limit hunters to one bear. And hunters may not use dogs to assist.

The department will begin accepting applications to participate in the hunt in May.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.