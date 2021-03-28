Advertisement

Missouri Department of Conservation announces its bear hunting season

Black bear season in Missouri starts in October.
Black bear season in Missouri starts in October.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation announced the first black bear hunting season for Missouri.

The season starts on October 18.

The approved regulations for this hunt limits bear hunting to only Missouri residents and specific ares. Conservation agents will limit hunters to one bear. And hunters may not use dogs to assist.

The department will begin accepting applications to participate in the hunt in May.

