No. 1 Stanford too much for Missouri State in Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO (KY3) -- No. 1 Stanford was too much for No. 5 Missouri State in the Sweet 16, as the Cardinal beat the Lady Bears 89-62. Missouri State finishes its season with a 23-3 record.

Missouri State scored the first basket of the game on an Abby Hipp jumper to go up 2-0, and that would be the only lead of the game for the Lady Bears. Stanford (28-2) would go on a 15-1 run to take a 15-3 lead in the first quarter. Missouri State got a spark from Abi Jackson off the bench, as she scored seven points to help close the quarter on a 12-8 run to cut Stanford’s lead to eight, 23-15, after one quarter.

Stanford came out with a vengeance in the second quarter. The Cardinal dominated the second quarter by a 26-11 margin to take a 23-point lead, 49-26, at the half.

Stanford shot 43.9% from the field in the first half while holding Missouri State toe 25.8% (8-for-31). The Cardinal hoisted 16 3-point shots in the first half while knocking down 7 of them (43.8%).

The Cardinal pressed the advantage in the third quarter by expanding its lead to as many as 35 and took a 71-37 lead after three quarters.

Missouri State showed it had no quit in winning the fourth quarter by a margin 25-18, but it would not be enough in a loss to the Cardinal.

