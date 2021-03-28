Advertisement

Ozark Trash Bashers helps clean U.S. 65

Lining the highway, you’ll see all kinds of trash, but thanks to Ozarks Trash Bashers, you’ll...
Lining the highway, you’ll see all kinds of trash, but thanks to Ozarks Trash Bashers, you’ll see less litter and more yellow trash bags.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Driving down the highway, you may notice there has been a lot of trash.

A group in Ozark decided they were going to do something about that. Lining the highway, you’ll see all kinds of trash, but thanks to Ozarks Trash Bashers, you’ll see less litter and more yellow trash bags.

“People were starting to comment about the trash and I just saw that there was a need and people wanted to do something about it,” said Ozarks Trash Bashers Organizer Brooke Street.

Street formed the Facebook group Ozark Trash Bashers to organize clean-up events after finding out MoDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program was paused during the pandemic.

“Just over the past year, with COVID and people not being able to get out and pick up trash, some of the programs have been paused so there was this need and we just want to beautify the city,” said Street.

Saturday, volunteers picked up trash along U.S. 65 between Evans Road and State Highway CC. The group’s goal is to have 100 people pick up 100 bags of trash.

“I just saw an opportunity to start creating events in the group getting people involved.” said volunteer Becky Southerland.

Ozarks Trash bashers have already hosted four clean-up events.

“The turnout was much larger than I thought. In just the short amount of time, about two hours, 16 people came out, and we filled about 40-50 bags of trash.” said Southerland

The group is planning three more events in the coming weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night.
Police locate mother, daughter reported missing from Ozark, Mo.
A few strong storms this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few strong storms possible this evening
Kennyiah McCain, 15/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missouri Highway Patrol locates teenager abducted at bus stop in southeast Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Governor Parson extends state of emergency order regarding COVID-19
Evangel University retires Crusader mascot

Latest News

MSU Bears Football/Ozarks Sports Zone
Pizano kicks winner as time expires, Missouri St. tops SIU
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine...
Newly reported Arkansas virus cases, active cases decline
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 350 new cases; Arkansas adds 150+ cases