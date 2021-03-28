Ozark Trash Bashers helps clean U.S. 65

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Driving down the highway, you may notice there has been a lot of trash.

A group in Ozark decided they were going to do something about that. Lining the highway, you’ll see all kinds of trash, but thanks to Ozarks Trash Bashers, you’ll see less litter and more yellow trash bags.

“People were starting to comment about the trash and I just saw that there was a need and people wanted to do something about it,” said Ozarks Trash Bashers Organizer Brooke Street.

Street formed the Facebook group Ozark Trash Bashers to organize clean-up events after finding out MoDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program was paused during the pandemic.

“Just over the past year, with COVID and people not being able to get out and pick up trash, some of the programs have been paused so there was this need and we just want to beautify the city,” said Street.

Saturday, volunteers picked up trash along U.S. 65 between Evans Road and State Highway CC. The group’s goal is to have 100 people pick up 100 bags of trash.

“I just saw an opportunity to start creating events in the group getting people involved.” said volunteer Becky Southerland.

Ozarks Trash bashers have already hosted four clean-up events.

“The turnout was much larger than I thought. In just the short amount of time, about two hours, 16 people came out, and we filled about 40-50 bags of trash.” said Southerland

The group is planning three more events in the coming weeks.

