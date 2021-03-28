Advertisement

Pizano kicks winner as time expires, Missouri St. tops SIU

MSU Bears Football/Ozarks Sports Zone
MSU Bears Football/Ozarks Sports Zone(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celdon Manning scored four touchdowns and Jose Pizano, kicking into strong crosswind, booted a game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired and Missouri State upended No. 10-ranked Southern Illinois 30-27 on Saturday.

Manning was a workhorse for unranked Missouri State (4-4, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), catching six passes for 117 yards and a TD as well as rushing 12 times for 65 yards and three more scores.

Manning opened the game with a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the first play from scrimmage but that was the lone bright spot for the Bears in the first half.

Southern Illinois (4-3, 3-3) tackled Missouri State’s Tobias Little in the end zone for a safety, then wrapped two touchdowns around a Little fumble before ending the half with a field goal and a 19-7 lead.

The teams traded touchdowns on three consecutive possessions late in the fourth quarter. Manning scored on a run from the 3 with 7:13 remaining as Missouri State edged into a 20-19 lead.

The Salukis answered with Stone Labanowitz firing a 7-yard touchdown to Avante Cox, needing just five plays to wrest the lead back, with Labanowitz catching a two-point conversion pass from Cox for a 27-20 lead.

Manning then scored on a 23-yard run, lifting Missouri State into a 27-27 tie with 2:42 remaining. The Salukis were forced to punt with 1:56 on the clock, and Missouri State squeezed out 50 yards in eight plays — Manning rushing for 7, 11 and 4 yards — leaving three seconds for Pizano to kick the game-winner.

Labanowitz passed for 270 yards with two touchdowns for SIU. The loss seriously dents Southern Illinois’ post-season hopes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night.
Police locate mother, daughter reported missing from Ozark, Mo.
A few strong storms this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few strong storms possible this evening
Kennyiah McCain, 15/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missouri Highway Patrol locates teenager abducted at bus stop in southeast Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Governor Parson extends state of emergency order regarding COVID-19
Evangel University retires Crusader mascot

Latest News

Drury Lady Panthers/Ozarks Sports Zone
Drury’s late comeback falls short against Lubbock Christian in D-II women’s title game
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer speaks with guard Kiana Williams during the second half of a...
‘Overly physical’: Stanford coach questions lack of calls
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a play during a first round men's college...
Musselman’s ground-up path leads Arkansas into Sweet 16
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb 2, 2017 file photo, Former St. Louis Blues player Bob Plager waves...
Medical examiner: Cardiac event, not accident, killed former St. Louis Blues star Plager