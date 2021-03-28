VIDEO: Strong storms hit eastern Arkansas Saturday night

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Strong storms hit eastern and southern Arkansas Saturday night.

The National Weather Service issued more than a dozen tornado warnings for eastern Arkansas.

Winds topped 75 miles-per-hour. Add to the wind golf ball to baseball-sized hail. Thousands lost power due to the storms in southern Arkansas.

The National Weather Service will analyze the storm damage in the following days.

