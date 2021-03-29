2 Catholic churches keep stricter restrictions despite Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese easing restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Springfield and St. Francis in Nixa will allow parishioners to choose whether or not they attend mass in person, with permission from the bishop.

This comes after the Springfield-Cape Girardeau diocese announced last week that starting for Palm Sunday, the Dispensation from the Obligation to Attend Holy Mass on Sundays and Holy Days.

”We look forward to the time when everybody’s obligation to come to mass will again be coming from their own hearts,” Father Colby with St. Elizabeth says. “At the same time too, we’re not gonna put any outside pressure on them because there’s so much outside pressure already that we don’t wanna add to their distress.”

Father Colby says St. Elizabeth Ann Seton is the largest church in the diocese with more than 2,000 families.

“With the 50% capacity and then also the masking, just being able to do social distancing with the masking and then try to have everybody come back would have just been too much that we could handle,” Father Colby says.

Parishioner Stephanie Appleby says the church making this decision takes some of her stress away.

“We take mass very seriously,” Appleby says. “It’s a part of our life that really gives us some structure and some direction so with COVID-19, it’s been really difficult.”

Appleby says with livestreams available, she’s able to honor her faith while staying safe. She says it also allows for more of the older parishioners to continue going in person safely.

“A lot of them don’t know how to use zoom or maybe don’t have access to internet so I think it’s important to let those folks go first and kind of do what they’ve always been used to,” Appleby says.

Father Tom says St. Francis in Nixa is the fastest growing church in the diocese.

“Just seeing the crows at mass today here and at Nixa, it’s been really encouraging so I really expect the people to return when they can,” Father Tom says.

St. Francis will also continue to allow parishioners to choose whether or not they attend mass in person.

