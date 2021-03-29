Advertisement

Arkansas lawmakers reject bid to end coronavirus emergency

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little Rock, Ark., about his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Hutchinson is proposing $50 million in tax cuts in his budget plan. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Monday rejected an effort to end the emergency declared because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing the governor to keep his emergency powers to curb the virus’ spread for another two months.

The Arkansas Legislative Council rejected the move under a new law that expanded the Legislature’s powers to end the emergency and its directives.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged lawmakers to keep the emergency in place, saying it would ensure Arkansas continues receiving an additional $23 million in food stamp benefits. He said it would also keep in place executive orders, such as liability protection for some businesses, that the Legislature is trying to write into law.

Hutchinson last month lifted most the state’s coronavirus restrictions and he’s said Arkansas is on track to end its mask mandate March 31.

“To lift the emergency at particular this time would send the wrong message to the people of Arkansas that would not put our state in good position,” Hutchinson told the panel before its vote.

