FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI arrested a Versailles man in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful entry and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Investigators say two witnesses notified the FBI about Loganbill’s involvement. The witnesses claimed posts on social media tied him to participating in the Capitol Hill riots on January 6. Investigators say he admitted to entering the Capitol, but said he never saw a sign and did not know it was restricted space.

Investigators say Loganbill owns a firearms store by the name of Tooth and Nail Armory in Gravois Mills, Mo.

