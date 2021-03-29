Firefighters rescue teenager who fell out of canoe on Lake Taneycomo

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Western Taney County Fire District rescued a teenager who fell out of a canoe Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the River Point on Lake Taneycomo, across from College of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon. Several teenagers fell out of their canoes. They all made it back to shore except one of them. Firefighters later rescued the teenager downstream at Sunset Park.

Medical crews transported the teenager to Cox Hospital in Branson for examination.

