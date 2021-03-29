Mayor and city council candidates discuss the future of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -In about a week most of us in Missouri will head to the polls to make some important decisions. Our votes could affect everything from our pocketbook to our local leaders. On Sunday, some of those candidates got a chance to tell you why to vote for them.

What do you hope to accomplish if you are elected into this position?

Ken McClure (Mayor): We’re going to recover strongly from the pandemic. We will emerge stronger than we began. Springfield is resilient. We have such a great opportunity for economic vitality, economic growth, and so many good things going. Our Grant Avenue Parkway, our comprehensive plan, those will be the areas of focus as we talked about Public Safety we are already focused on that as well all those are going to be important as we dress please after the election.

Marcus Aton (Mayor): One of the main things I would like to do after the election if I’m elected mayor of Springfield is to build a better relationship between the people and the city council. One of the main issues that I do hear people say is they don’t feel like city council is very approachable or very receptive to input and I think that’s the whole purpose of city council is to are the issues and help facilitate solutions.

Randy Allan (General A): Right now I think Springfield has so many attributes so many blessings in so many great things but I really like to focus on social issues.I think here we have a 3rd of the population lives in poverty I think we have 55% of all population that are tenants. I think that we have a lot of abandoned dilapidated and nuisance properties that just dot literally out streets. And I like to get some of that addressed so we can continue economic development.

Heather Hardinger(General A): There are a lot of really great opportunities coming down the pike especially with some of this covid-19 funding and I think the city would be really well suited to invest in infrastructure in the community. I know we’ve all been a lot through since covid started and I think it’s it’s really important that we take a look at some of the root causes of itches in our community like poverty and mental health and see what we can do to alleviate some of those things.

Justin Bennet (General A): My primary focus is accomplishing a progress for homeless community and those in poverty affect our biggest campaign push we want to help people in these situations. We want to help by building a permanent day shelter providing free public transportation like Kansas City and Columbia. And also providing a Compensation Program to help organizations that we can partner with in the city that can’t meet requirements like insurance for example or also retrofitting to accommodate homeless populations.

Alexander Aton (General A): I think one thing that we need to focus on is that the city council needs to be fair to everybody and fair to all of the businesses in town so the city council seems to have a tendency to favor large corporations and special-interest that’s stickered a lot of influence on the city so it’s important that we remember our local businesses in our small businesses and take care of their interests as well.

J. Michael Hasty (General B): The number one staple of my campaign is driving down the ongoing crime issue that we have in the city since I moved here in 2013 the crime rate has been in an upward crime and I believe that as a veteran and my military experience but I’ll be able to insolence and work with the police and drive down the crime rate through increasing me deficit and police officers and changing the policing policies

Craig Hosmer (General B): It’s really a continuation of what we’ve been working on since I’ve been on Council and that’s having a better response to criminal conduct in the City of Springfield probably my number one hiring more police officers making sure we give police officers better hey and retain more officers but also for giving neighborhood essay in the development that happens in their neighborhood and I think those are both important topics

Brent Brown (General B): Well I hope to accomplish, I hope to take Springfield in a different direction. I hope that the people of Springfield feel like they’re being heard, that there’s more communication, that there’s more collaboration, and that stakeholders all feel like they take part in the decision-making going forward in the decisions that are being made. I hope that our crime gets better, help homelessness and poverty and all the things that are we’ve seen go the wrong direction and the right way

Isabel Jimenez Walker(Zone 1): One of the things that I would like to accomplish as a city council member is to see a higher rate of homeownership. I am a real estate broker. I deal with affordable housing. I’d like to see the rate of renters go down. Currently, it is up 59 percent. If we could get more renters to be homeowners and have cash down assistance that would help them in purchasing a home. That would be great for everyone in the community.

Angela Romine (Zone 1): One of the things that I would hope to accomplish if I get into city council is actually implementing, there’s been a lot of plans, a lot of listening to committees. There are some great suggestions but there’s just no follow-through. So, you know, I think that we have great ideas, sometimes, in the community and then it stops there. I would like to start implementing, take action and do things on some of these lists.

Matthew Simpson (Zone 4): One thing I hope to accomplish in office is in this next term as we’re coming out of the pandemic as were saying all the opportunity that will have for growth related to that as we’re adopting our Forward SGFcomprehensive plan that represents the shared dreams and goals of our community for the future we have the chance to not only adopt that plan but I think take real steps toward achieving those shared Community dreams Purcells and future generations.

Craig Kaufman (Zone 4): One of the things I’d like to accomplish is try to get the crime down we’re like the fifth-worst in the nation for crime and we just need to focus on that very very much.

Question: Why should the people of Springfield vote for you?

Ken McClure (Mayor): I have the experience training and the expertise to service Mayer. I’ve been fortunate to serve since 2017 and I believe that our citizens expect an experienced individual who can deal with that complex issues I have the ability to do that.

Marcos Aton (Mayor): Well if you feel like 6 years with our current mayor has not been enough to address crying then I think it would be a good thing to see if we couldn’t get some new people on Council to address our underlying issues. We’re the fifth most dangerous city per capita in the country and the current mayor has had six years to do something about that but hasn’t been able to yet. I’d like to get in there and try to bring Springfield back to the city that was safe like it was when I grew up.

Randy Allan (General A): I’m extensively qualified. I’ve been in Springfield for over 40 years. I’m a retired CPA I’ve worked with some of Springfield’s most dynamic companies over the years a CFO. I’m also endorsed by the Springfield Police Officers Association. I think it’s Springfield really needs to step it up it’s for the police and also to provide mechanisms and understandings that are which they can pursue recruitment and retention they’re about 20% understaff right now.

Heather Hardinger (General A) The people of Springfield should vote for me because I’m the right person for the job. I’ve dedicated my entire life to public service and my career to public service too and I think I have the skills and the ability to bring your community in the right direction it helped us move forward.

Justin Burnett (General A): My entire campaign focus is a positive message of bringing people together. I think we’ve seen in our political climate, we see this more on the national level but we see it on the local level too, we see very divisive politics so I’m all about bringing people together for Positive Solutions growing up a big influence on my life was Mr. Rogers from Mr. Rogers Neighborhood and I think it would do us a lot of good as a community if we look to the values of Mr. Rogers taught respect for one another, kindness, and treating each other as neighbors.

Alexander Aton (General A): When I announce my run for this office the Chamber of Commerce decided to hire a Kansas City Law Firm to do an investigation on me to try to illegally throw me off of the ballot so that shows that I’m a political outsider I’m not here to continue the games as usual and we want to do what’s best for the people of Springfield rather than what’s best for any particular special interest we want to make sure that we take are regular folks.

Michael Hasty (General B) I am just an everyday hard-working middle-class father of four loving husband, and a veteran of the US Army, I am a concerned Citizen and my only vested interest in running for city council is to make an impact on my kid’s life and if I can make the city a better place for my family that makes a city’s better place for all family to call Springfield home.

Craig Hosmer (General B): I think it’s better if anybody looks at my records at the eight years I’ve been on Council I think everybody would understand that I’ve been a Divergent voice for Springfield for neighborhoods I don’t think people in the city of Springfield want a rubber stamp city council they want the council to discuss issues at that looks at different ideas and different perspectives and I think I bring that to council. And I think I’ve done that in my role of council I’m looking forward to having that impact my next session.

Brent Brown (General B): Well my experience in small business in real estate development have given me the kind of perspective kind of experience and perspective that I think are necessary to make the types of decisions that city council will make that going forward. I’d like to take all that work ethic and all that experience to City Hall and hope to turn that into good decision-making for the Springfield citizens going forward.

Isabelle Jimenez Walker (Zone 1): I believe the City of Springfield should vote for me because I’ve been in a leadership role for many years I collaborated with various organizations and I’m in leadership positions with various organizations in the community and I have followed city council and Ben involved with various ordinances and resolutions that they have at and so with that, I’m ready to walk-in and be prepared on day one.

Angela Romine (Zone 1): I think the City of Springfield should vote for me because I’m a listener and I have a heart of service. I serve my country, I serve my clients, and I want to serve my community. I’m a veteran, small business owner, and I think that I have a lot to bring to the table so I’d like to have that opportunity.

Mathew Simpson (Zone 4): I would ask the people of Springfield to consider voting for me based on my experience serving on council so far, my track record. Also just based on my passion and experience for our community. I bring to council my work at Ozarks Technical Community College doing research to help connect people with educational opportunities that provide quality jobs. I bring my experience as a former small business owner that co-founded Five-Pound Apparel. I have two young kids. We picked Springfield as the place we want to raise our family. I want to make a better future for them.

Craig Kauffman (Zone 4): People of Springfield should vote for me because I’m on the outside of the group that we have now. We have an issue with the city bureaucracy and certain money interests, they have a money circle going between themselves and it’s our tax dollars. It’s things like giving the chamber nearly a million dollars, in CARES Act funding last year. Then the chamber giving back to the incumbents.

What do you plan to do about the crime in Springfield?

Ken McClure (Mayor): First we need to increase starting salaries that’s a priority so we also look at other issues such as mental health domestic violence all of those are contributing to some of our crime we also look at issues like quality of place and nuisance properties all of those are going to be part of the overall effort.

Marcus Aton (Mayor): In dealing with Public Safety what are the things I’d like to see us do in Springfield regarding crime is work with our police to get them the support they need to tackle the crime we are like 40 or more officers down and they’re having a hard time recruiting people because they don’t have competitive pay right now they’re competing with the surrounding towns that have today that’s almost the same as what we offer and I think that’s probably the biggest thing get the police better funded.

What do you plan to do about diversity and equality?

Ken McClure (Mayor): I have been heavily involved in our diversity and inclusion discussions and certainly since the George Floyd tragedy last year and even before. Last month we set up the mayor’s initiative on equality inequity and we are focused on how we change our attitudes in this community I think that a key area as we’ve talked not just about policy change but how do we change our culture.

Marcus Aton (Mayor): My brother and I are both the sons of an immigrant and I believe that everyone needs have a voice in this city and this country we all need to have the same opportunities to chase the American dream.

How do you feel you handled the COVID-19 pandemic?

Ken McClure (Mayor): We handled the pandemic issues very well certainly none of us had ever dealt with this before. Last spring, we were faced with issues unprecedented in his community. We went to a stay-at-home order in order to do what we call flattening the curve and that’s allowing our healthcare workers to ramp up. Had we not done that the disease would have spread rapidly, our hospitals would have been unable to care for them, this was exactly the right thing to do.

How would you have handled the COVID-19 pandemic differently if you were the mayor?

Marcus Aton (Mayor): The big thing that I saw those city council do that I disagreed with was their handling of the lockdowns. While masking has been able to help us, I think I locking down some of the city, choosing winners and losers, deciding who is essential who is non-essential, what that did was limit where the people we’re able to go and when you limit where the people can go that’s not really helping the spread of the virus.

