Missouri Highway Patrol searching for woman who fell into Gasconade River

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR CROCKER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a woman who fell into the Gasconade River near Crocker.

Investigators say the woman slipped along the bank of the river Friday around 10:45 p.m. They say there was a swift current at the time of the fall. Troopers did not identify the woman.

Troopers searched throughout the weekend for the woman. They will search again Monday.

