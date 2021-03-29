Missouri Highway Patrol searching for woman who fell into Gasconade River

NEAR CROCKER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a woman who fell into the Gasconade River near Crocker.

Investigators say the woman slipped along the bank of the river Friday around 10:45 p.m. They say there was a swift current at the time of the fall. Troopers did not identify the woman.

Troopers searched throughout the weekend for the woman. They will search again Monday.

