On Your Side: Is your SSN required to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With so many people getting the COVID-19 vaccine now, some new questions have come up. Like whether you’re really required to share your social security number to get the shot. Or what to do with the vaccine card after your second dose. On Your Side has some answers.

At first, Anita Lowther thought it was a scam.

“I wasn’t going to give out that information without being 100% sure. We need to be careful with so much identity theft,” she said.

She was asked to give her social security number.

“Turned out to be legitimate, yeah,” she said.

Depending on who is behind that needle, you might be asked.

Workers with the Springfield-Greene County and Christian County Health Departments tell On Your Side, they will not ask you for your SSN. A pharmacist might ask you though, especially if you don’t have your insurance or Medicare card. It gives the state the most accurate assessment. It’s helpful if you have a common name.

Here’s the thing though, vaccinators tell On Your Side if you do not give your SSN, you will not be turned away.

Do what Lowther did. Call and verify.

Why does the state care if you get the vaccine? It’s a way to keep track on how many are rolling up their sleeves.

“The info we are collecting is making sure you fall into a phase of eligibility that’s activated and that info we need for vital statistics,” said Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Keep that vaccine card handy.

“We had a few people suggest file it away after your second dose. So that way if there’s a circumstance were you are needing it then you do have that available,” said Schekorra.

If you lose that card, call your county health department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.