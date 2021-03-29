Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Pharmacy tests 260 sanitizing products for dangerous chemical

The FDA is warning consumers the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hand sanitizers have become an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

A new study suggests some sanitizing products may contain a cancerous chemical. Valisure, an independent pharmacy, tested 260 products. The study found high levels of benzene in more than 20 of them. Benzene is a known carcinogen, linked to blood disorders like leukemia.

The FDA stated benzene should not be used in drug products, but allowed small amounts in sanitizers to meet the high demand early in the pandemic. You can see the products tested by clicking HERE.

