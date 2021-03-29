Advertisement

Police identify victim in deadly crash in north Springfield Monday morning

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a victim of a deadly crash in Springfield Monday morning.

Thenia Evans, 54, of Brighton, died in the crash.

Investigators say Evans was driving westbound in the inside lane of Kearney approaching Barnes around 8 a.m. Her vehicle slammed into the back of a truck at a red light. Evans later died at a Springfield hospital. The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries.

The investigation is on-going as to the circumstances involved in the crash.   This is the fifth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.

