Police identify victim in deadly crash in north Springfield Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a victim of a deadly crash in Springfield Monday morning.

Thenia Evans, 54, of Brighton, died in the crash.

Investigators say Evans was driving westbound in the inside lane of Kearney approaching Barnes around 8 a.m. Her vehicle slammed into the back of a truck at a red light. Evans later died at a Springfield hospital. The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries.

The investigation is on-going as to the circumstances involved in the crash. This is the fifth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.

