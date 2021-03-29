Reeds Spring School District cancels classes Monday for water issues
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Administrators with the Reeds Spring School District announced Sunday the cancelation of classes Monday because of a water supply issue.
The district announced the closing on Facebook. The water issue impacts several schools in the district.
District leaders will announce a makeup date at a later date. The district is closed Friday for Good Friday.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.