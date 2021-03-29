Advertisement

Reeds Spring School District cancels classes Monday for water issues

Reeds Spring School District
Reeds Spring School District(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Administrators with the Reeds Spring School District announced Sunday the cancelation of classes Monday because of a water supply issue.

Due to a water issue that impacts several of our buildings, we have canceled school for Monday, March 29. You can read...

Posted by Reeds Spring R-IV School District on Sunday, March 28, 2021

The district announced the closing on Facebook. The water issue impacts several schools in the district.

District leaders will announce a makeup date at a later date. The district is closed Friday for Good Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breezy and warmer Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and warmer across the Ozarks Monday
Indian Ridge Resorts near Branson West (news archives)
Failed Indian Ridge project on Table Rock sends 2 more men to prison
Black bear season in Missouri starts in October.
Missouri Department of Conservation announces its bear hunting season
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 250+ new cases; Arkansas adds 50+ cases
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the Ozarks

Latest News

Candidates for Springfield's council, mayor answer questions from KY3
Candidates for Springfield's council, mayor answer questions from KY3
A local mountain bike group is getting more kids on bicycles and teaching them life skills too
Firefighters rescue teenager who fell out of canoe on Lake Taneycomo
Courtesy: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
2 Catholic churches keep stricter restrictions despite Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese easing restrictions