Reeds Spring School District cancels classes Monday for water issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Administrators with the Reeds Spring School District announced Sunday the cancelation of classes Monday because of a water supply issue.

The district announced the closing on Facebook. The water issue impacts several schools in the district.

District leaders will announce a makeup date at a later date. The district is closed Friday for Good Friday.

