Springfield’s chief of police changing beat system, adding new officers downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Officers will work new beat assignments, which will add more officers to the downtown area.

The Springfield Police Department annually reviews the “beat” map, checking to see if the work load from emergency calls is evenly distributed among officers. The department is making the biggest changes in the beat map in several years because the department is not fully staffed. The department is without 10% of the officers because it could not fill the police academy.

The department created a third center city zone six years ago, but now it will shift to two zones with multiple beats. While stepping away from that larger center city zone, the department will add officers to downtown, as calls in the area have increased dramatically in the last few years. It will add an entertainment district, with a squad of officers who will work nights and weekends. The officers will work out of an office in the Heer’s building.

Chief Paul Williams says changes come from a citizen survey where only 15% of respondents felt safe after dark in downtown Springfield.

“Trying to increase people’s sense of safety and security downtown, letting them know that there’s going to be officers on foot, on bikes, on Segways, in cars, within this very small concentrated area, in addition to the patrol officers that are going to be assigned to responding to calls for service in that area and throughout the city,” said Chief Williams.

The department will double its number of PAR officers, or police area representatives, who work with neighborhood associations and communicate with citizens in other ways. Instead of only two per zone, department leaders will assign one PAR officer per beat, adding up to eight across the city.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.