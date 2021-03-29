Vaccine opens up to more Missouri workers including restaurant, construction, and retail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tier 2 opened up Monday for more essential workers to get the vaccine, meaning most of the population can receive it.

Dejwan Oldham has been work with First Watch for five years. He says when the pandemic first hit, the staff was nervous.

“In the beginning, it was tough because everywhere we turned we were nervous about catching it,” Oldham says.

A year later, they’ve got it down. From cleaning to sanitizing, and masking.

And one more level of protection: they can get vaccinated too.

Others are eligible including construction workers, retails store workers, hotel employees, people who work in libraries, and more. This, a way to make workers feel safer but also customers too.

First Watch says 20% to 25% of their business is still carrying out food.

“You always have a few that don’t feel comfortable coming into restaurants,” Amanda Lahmann, Director of Operations for First Watch says. “I think the majority of people are feeling more comfortable and our sales our obviously showing that they do feel more comfortable.”

Jordan Valley Community Health Clinics are expecting people to show up as it opens up to more people.

“We are looking at a little over three million of the population would actually want the vaccine,” Melissa Wehmer, Executive Director Regional Services of the Jordan Valley Community Health Center says. “So we’re opening up that door for the rest of the population to receive that vaccine.”

Some say they’ll get it and others say they won’t. But have the choice can feel empowering.

“It’s a big relief to know that the options there,” Oldham says. “That we’re headed towards coming out the other side of this.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.