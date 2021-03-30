Advertisement

Almost 25% of Missourians have at least 1 vaccination shot

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials say almost 25% of the state’s residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The health department’s COVID-19 dashboard reported Tuesday that 1.5 million Missourians have begun the vaccination process, and 902,026 are fully vaccinated.

One of the highest vaccination rates is in Joplin, where officials say more than 31% of the city’s 51,000 received at least one shot. Health department director Ryan Talken credits the city’s high rate to having two large hospitals, combined with health care groups that work well together to share available vaccines.

As of Tuesday, the state has confirmed 488,968 cases of COVID-19, and 8,498 deaths.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Forester and his wife Rosemary won the $1 million prize on a scratchers ticket.
Springfield, Mo. couple wins $1 million lottery prize, calls it ‘divine intervention’
Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful...
FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots
crash generic
Police identify victim in deadly crash in north Springfield Monday morning
FILE
Missouri Highway Patrol searching for woman who fell into Gasconade River
Rain chances this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Showers then Colder

Latest News

Finley Farms raises new Riverside Bridge.
Finley Farms raises Riverside Bridge at park in Ozark, Mo.
on April 6th voters will be asked two questions on the ballot.
Voters in the Hollister, Mo. School District will decide bond issues in April for improvements
COVID-19 ICU
Laclede County Health Department reports 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 300+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 200 cases