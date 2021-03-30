Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson lifts statewide masking mandate; COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone 16+

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson made two major announcements regarding the state’s COVID-19 recovery on Tuesday.

The governor lifted the masking mandate for the state. He placed the order into effect immediately.

Governor Hutchinson said he will wear a mask, despite no mandate. He asks Arkansans to be respectful of businesses and hospitals keeping the mandate in place.

Governor Hutchinson opened up the COVID-19 vaccination in the state to all Arkansans ages 16 years and up. Arkansans can register by calling 1-800-985-6030.

The state reported 178 new cases around the state on Tuesday. The state reported another 15 deaths related to COVID-19.

