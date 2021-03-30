Advertisement

Bullet strikes window of Dollar General store in northwest Springfield, Mo.

2535 W. Kearney St.
2535 W. Kearney St.(KY3)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bullet struck a front window of the Dollar General store at 2535 W. Kearney Street in Springfield, Mo. Monday night.

The bullet did not penetrate the window, right by the front door. Police say the bullet came from a low powered weapon, possibly a BB gun, fired from someone driving by the store.

No one was hurt, but the store did close early.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear season in Missouri starts in October.
Missouri Department of Conservation announces its bear hunting season
Quinton Forester and his wife Rosemary won the $1 million prize on a scratchers ticket.
Springfield, Mo. couple wins $1 million lottery prize, calls it ‘divine intervention’
FILE
Missouri Highway Patrol searching for woman who fell into Gasconade River
A few scattered showers will accompany a cold front into the Ozarks Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Showers then Colder
crash generic
Police identify victim in deadly crash in north Springfield Monday morning

Latest News

Missouri Senate votes to ban police chokeholds
CARE Mobile
‘CARE Mobile’ travels across Ozarks to provide pediatric care to kids and schools
Insurance rates
Some home insurance rates increase in the Ozarks after hail storm last spring
Arkansas Senate OKs ban on treatments for transgender youth