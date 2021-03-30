Bullet strikes window of Dollar General store in northwest Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bullet struck a front window of the Dollar General store at 2535 W. Kearney Street in Springfield, Mo. Monday night.

The bullet did not penetrate the window, right by the front door. Police say the bullet came from a low powered weapon, possibly a BB gun, fired from someone driving by the store.

No one was hurt, but the store did close early.

