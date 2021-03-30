Advertisement

Clinics in Fordland and Kimberling City offering COVID vaccines

Free Covid vaccinations in Fordland and Kimberling City.
Free Covid vaccinations in Fordland and Kimberling City.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -Fordland Clinic in Kimberling City, Mo., will offer free Covid vaccines with the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, April 1, beginning at 9 a.m. All recipients must pre-register and schedule an appointment by calling 417-739-1995. The Clinic is located at 11863 State Highway 13 in the Kimberling Center.

Fordland Clinic in Fordland is offering Pfizer vaccines (150 doses are available) on Tuesday, March 30, beginning at 9 a.m., and will offer Moderna vaccines on Friday, April 2, also beginning at 9 a.m. These clinics will be held at the Fordland Church of Christ at 1059 Barton Drive. Call 417-767-2273 to pre-register and schedule an appointment.

For more information about Fordland Clinic, please visit: fordlandclinic.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Forester and his wife Rosemary won the $1 million prize on a scratchers ticket.
Springfield, Mo. couple wins $1 million lottery prize, calls it ‘divine intervention’
Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful...
FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots
crash generic
Police identify victim in deadly crash in north Springfield Monday morning
FILE
Missouri Highway Patrol searching for woman who fell into Gasconade River
Rain chances this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Showers then Colder

Latest News

Finley Farms raises new Riverside Bridge.
Finley Farms raises Riverside Bridge at park in Ozark, Mo.
on April 6th voters will be asked two questions on the ballot.
Voters in the Hollister, Mo. School District will decide bond issues in April for improvements
COVID-19 ICU
Laclede County Health Department reports 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 300+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 200 cases
Almost 25% of Missourians have at least 1 vaccination shot