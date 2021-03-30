Clinics in Fordland and Kimberling City offering COVID vaccines

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -Fordland Clinic in Kimberling City, Mo., will offer free Covid vaccines with the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, April 1, beginning at 9 a.m. All recipients must pre-register and schedule an appointment by calling 417-739-1995. The Clinic is located at 11863 State Highway 13 in the Kimberling Center.

Fordland Clinic in Fordland is offering Pfizer vaccines (150 doses are available) on Tuesday, March 30, beginning at 9 a.m., and will offer Moderna vaccines on Friday, April 2, also beginning at 9 a.m. These clinics will be held at the Fordland Church of Christ at 1059 Barton Drive. Call 417-767-2273 to pre-register and schedule an appointment.

For more information about Fordland Clinic, please visit: fordlandclinic.com

